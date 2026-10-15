Open letter to Mayor Greg Bozzo and the Gilroy City Council:

Thank you for helping us celebrate Urban Air Gilroy’s grand opening on Oct. 3.

Mayor Bozzo, I believe it starts with your vision for Gilroy’s growth and your commitment to bringing new businesses to the city. We felt that support firsthand, from our work with City departments through our grand opening.

It took us about two years from signing the lease to opening our doors, with permitting and inspections completed in roughly six months.

Of all our California parks, Gilroy was the fastest to open. That’s a testament to the city’s leadership and staff, who took the time to answer our questions, explain the requirements and help us get to the finish line.

I want to personally thank Andrea Yanez, Lisa Hernandez, Rens Boorsma, Senior Building Official Hipolito and Isaias Lona for guiding us through permitting and inspections. We appreciated your time, patience and help throughout the process. Thank you also to Annette Mayfield at CSG for her support with plan review.

What I appreciated most was that everyone made sure we met the city and state requirements and helped us understand what we needed to do. Your teams’ quick responses, fast turnaround times and personal attention made a real difference in keeping the project moving and getting us open.

Matt, thank you for your support and the work of your team. Please pass along our appreciation to the directors, inspectors and other staff who helped us along the way.

Thank you also to Tom Cline, Cristina Cortes, Danyelle Kjellesvig, Marlon Hines and Marci Bracco at the Chamber for helping us connect with the community and supporting our opening. The welcome we received meant a lot to our entire team.

We’re proud to be part of Gilroy. We look forward to creating local jobs, working with schools, community organizations and local businesses, and giving families a place to enjoy time together.

We hope to keep building these relationships, create more opportunities for one another and grow together.

Thank you again for welcoming us and helping us get here.

Anil Madithati

Founder, Urban Air Gilroy, CA