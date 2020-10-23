Letter to the Editor, Oct. 23: Vote for Marie

I am 19 and this is my first time being included in the voting process. Voting is something we are lucky enough to have the privilege to do, and we need to make sure that we are taking full advantage of these opportunities. Voting gives you the right to voice your opinions, and actually make change! Doing this locally is a great place to start because we want the best for our community, and in this local mayoral campaign, Marie Blankley is the perfect candidate.

Marie is well-qualified both with a background on city council, including vice mayor in 2019, and with critical connections to our county and state. She also has the support of the Gilroy Police Association, Gilroy Firefighters Local 2805, and Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, which are just a few of her many endorsements. These connections ensure that the community is safe, and that county and state resources are there to help us.

Another great quality Marie has is that she does not wait to take action. She’s done more in her three years on the council than most would imagine. With First Street construction almost done, Marie is fighting to keep Gilroy’s streets from getting into similar conditions by allocating enough money to keep them from getting worse. She also worked to get the city council to approve funding for a fourth fire station, and she got a pension trust started so that the city can set aside money to pay down pension debt that keeps getting bigger and bigger.

We want someone that will continuously battle for our city across the issues that matter most. From what I’ve seen so far, we can count on Marie to get it done! See her accomplishments and more at marieblankley.com.

Trent Itow,

Gilroy