Photo: Murray Avenue beautification

October 21, 2021
Contributed photo
By: Staff Report
Dozens of volunteers spent the Oct. 9-10 weekend rehabilitating a section of landscaping along Murray Avenue adjacent to San Ysidro Park. The Gilroy project was among 20 others countywide organized by Beautiful Day, a nonprofit organization that works with communities to identify a neighborhood in need of landscaping improvements. Also participating in the effort was the Santa Clara County District’s Attorney Office and South County Youth Task Force. Pictured, the first shift of Beautiful Day volunteers clear debris and weeds from the Murray Avenue fence.

Staff Report

