January 5, 2023
burrito run downtown gilroy cielito lindo motorcycle
A rider rolls past the Cielito Lindo restaurant on Monterey Street on Jan. 1, where the Burrito Run began about four decades ago. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: Bikers ring in 2023 in downtown Gilroy

By: Erik Chalhoub
The only rumbling that was louder than the bikers’ stomachs were the motorcycles they rode into downtown Gilroy during the annual Burrito Run on Jan. 1. The gathering has been a New Year’s Day tradition for more than four decades, beginning when a small group of bikers stopped at Cielito Lindo for a bite to eat. The riders returned year after year with more of their friends, and now the Burrito Run draws an estimated few thousand to downtown throughout New Year’s Day. Bikers filled the sidewalks and streets, checking out each other’s rides and supporting local restaurants.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

