75.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 19, 2023
Article Search
Quinn Larson is having one of the more dominant seasons you'll ever see at the prep level. The GHS senior is 8-0 and has allowed just 18 hits while striking out 106 in 47 2/3 innings. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedHigh School SportsGilroy High SchoolSports

Quinn Larson flat-out dominant in leading GHS baseball to league title and CCS playoff berth

By: Emanuel Lee
90
0

If the Gilroy High baseball team was going to win a league championship this season, it would need Quinn Larson to be dominant on the mound and at the plate. 

The Cal Berkeley-signee has been nothing short of spectacular this year, going a perfect 8-0 in the regular-season in leading the Mustangs to a Blossom Valley Athletic League Santa Teresa Division title. The Mustangs (17-6-1) earned the No. 5 seed in the Central Coast Section Division V playoff bracket and play at No. 4 Monte Vista Christian on May 20 at 1pm. 

Larson has allowed just 18 hits while striking out 106 in 47 ⅔ innings, one of the more dominant seasons you’ll ever see. He also has two complete games, which even at the high school level is becoming a rarity in today’s game.

The team’s turnaround has been a pleasant surprise given Gilroy struggled to a 3-23 campaign last year. 

“It’s been great, a fun season,” Larson said. “It’s been a real testament to how we’re working and all the guys buying into the program and the coaches doing a great job with us this season.”

Despite his accolades, Larson exudes a team-first mentality, crediting his teammates for elevating their game. In particular, he noted the play of catcher Brayden Martinez, No. 2 pitcher Eric Hernandez, and multi-purpose threats Ryan Villanueva and Carter Martinez as making big impacts throughout the season. 

“Brayden has been on fire and might be leading the league in batting average,” Larson said. “He’s been doing great behind the dish. Eric has been coming up clutch for us and getting a lot of big wins. Ryan is doing great defensively, swinging the bat well and getting a lot of RBIs. Carter is doing a lot for us and it’s been a lot of fun to win a league title, especially after last year.”

Hernandez is 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA, and Carter Martinez is 3-2 with a 2.28 ERA and leads the team with 15 appearances and two saves. Brayden Martinez leads the team in several offensive categories, including average (.457), hits (32), doubles (11) and RBI (20). 

Larson has delivered and then some. Armed with a fastball that consistently hits in the low to mid-90 mph range, along with a slider and change-up, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder can throw three pitches for strikes. Larson’s improved command has also been key in him having a dominant senior season on the mound. 

“I made a lot of changes last summer with my slider, and it’s been a great pitch for me, an out pitch I can throw any time,” he said. “And midway through the season my change-up came along a lot more. During spring break, I had some off time from games so I was throwing some bullpens at KPI and just messing around with my change-up and found a grip to work for me. That pitch has really helped me out big time because I can throw hitters off a little more.”

The Mustangs won their league opener and dropped their next game to Prospect before running off 12 consecutive victories to win an outright Santa Teresa Division championship. Larson was often the center of attention from pro scouts, as an estimated 20 to 25 scouts showed up to watch Larson’s first start this season and 10 scouts were in attendance to watch his start at Silver Creek on April 7. 

“It was kind of a surreal experience with all the scouts being there,” he said. “I don’t notice them too much during the games because I’m pretty locked in, but afterward friends and family will tell me they were there, so it’s a pretty good feeling.” 

As strong as Larson has been on the bump, his batting has been impressive, too. He was hitting third at the start of the year before moving up to the leadoff spot about halfway through the season. Admittedly, Larson said he’s had good and bad stretches with the bat, but the numbers don’t lie, either. 

Larson ranks among the top three on the team in nearly every major offensive category, and first in home runs (3), runs scored (28) and stolen bases (19). It’s the latter statistic he’s particularly proud of, as his ability to get on base and steal a bag has resulted in the team’s steady run production. 

Larson said he felt at his absolute best in a 5-1 win over Evergreen Valley on May 5. He allowed no earned runs and struck out 12 over six innings. 

“I was feeling pretty great that day, got up to 96 with the fastball and all the pitches were working for me,” he said. “That was a really fun one for me because it was a lot more competitive atmosphere because it was for first place.”

Larson credited his teammates, coaches and parents John and Carol for being a great support system to aid in his success. 

“I’ve been really thankful to have all of them and it’s been a great ride,” he said.

Quinn Larson throws a mid-90 mph fastball which has gotten the attention of MLB scouts. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Downtown Gilroy alleyway design nears completion

Erik Chalhoub -
City officials are under a tight deadline to improve...
News

Concerns raised over Gilroy’s proposed sleeping in public ban

Erik Chalhoub -
The City of Gilroy is working on an ordinance...
Crime

Gilroy Police blotter, May 8-14, 2023

Staff Report -
May 8 • A vehicle was reported stolen on the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
929FollowersFollow
2,577FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
downtown gilroy gourmet alley rendering

Downtown Gilroy alleyway design nears completion

gilroy city hall rosanna street

Concerns raised over Gilroy’s proposed sleeping in public ban