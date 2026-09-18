Yom Kippur—the Day of Atonement—is Judaism’s most solemn holy day, but its enduring power lies not in sadness. It lies in the radical proposition that human beings can stop, take account and begin again.

Observed on the 10th day after the beginning of the Jewish calendar, it marks the end of the “Days of Awe,” the Ten Days of Repentance that begin with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The day’s scriptural roots are ancient, but its central questions remain immediate: Whom have I hurt? What obligations have I neglected? What must I do differently?

Michael Oshan

Jewish tradition makes an important distinction. Prayer may seek forgiveness for wrongs committed against God, but wrongdoing against another person requires something more: an apology, restitution where possible, and a sincere effort to change.

The ritual is therefore not an escape from accountability. It is a demand for it.

Many adults fast for roughly 25 hours, abstaining from food and drink, while those whose health would be endangered are not expected to do so.

The fast is not meant as punishment. It clears away distraction and physical comfort, creating space for self-examination. Synagogues are full, with congregants and guests participating, beginning with the haunting opening evening service of Kol Nidre through a long day of communal confession, reflection and song.

Notably, the confessions are spoken in the plural: “We have sinned.” That grammar matters. It does not erase individual responsibility; it recognizes that moral failure is rarely isolated. Communities create habits, incentives and silences. Repair, too, is communal work.

That idea feels especially urgent in an age of instant judgment and permanent digital memory. Public life often treats apology as weakness and mistakes as ammunition. Yom Kippur offers a sterner and more hopeful model.

A meaningful apology names the harm without excuses. Forgiveness, when it comes, cannot be demanded. Change must be demonstrated over time.

At sunset, the final service, Ne’ilah, imagines the gates of judgment closing. A single blast of the shofar ends the fast. Families and friends gather to eat, but the holiday’s real conclusion is not the first sip of water or bite of bread. It is the return to ordinary life with unfinished work in hand.

Yom Kippur does not promise that reflection will make us flawless. It asks something more realistic and more difficult: that we become honest about the distance between who we were and who we hope to be.

Every society needs such a pause—not to remain in guilt, but to turn remorse into repair. The gates may close. The chance to do better remains open.

Michael Oshan is one of the founders and a past president of Congregation Emeth, the Jewish Community of South County. He is an active member of the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County.