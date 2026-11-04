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Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Incumbent Michelle Nelson and newcomer Jane Stevens hold steady leads in their elections for the Gilroy Unified School District Trustee Area 3 and 4 seats, respectively, according to Santa Clara County election officials.

Nelson leads former Gilroy City Councilmember Dan Harney in TA 3 by 99 votes in the latest results that were posted early Nov. 4. Nelson has received 1,022 votes, or 52.49% of the count so far. Harney has received 923, or 47.41%. 

In the TA 4 vote, Stevens has a commanding lead over Trevor Scott Van Laar, with 887 votes, or 70.23% of the tally so far. Van Laar has received 29.77%, or 376 votes, according to the Registrar of Voters website. 

Two other GUSD trustees—Gabriela Kim in TA1 and Tuyen Fiack in TA 7—ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 election. 

Also on the Nov. 3 ballot was a challenge for the Gavilan Joint Community College District TA 3 seat. Incumbent Gabriel Gutierrez holds a solid lead over Shahida Merchant. Gutierrez has received 70.68% of the votes counted, as of the latest results posted Nov. 4. 

Gavilan Trustee Kathy Chavez Napoli ran uncontested for reelection to TA 1. 

Previous articleUpdated Nov. 3 results keep Bentz, Tovar, Armendariz in lead for three Gilroy City Council seats
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

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