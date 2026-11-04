Incumbent Michelle Nelson and newcomer Jane Stevens hold steady leads in their elections for the Gilroy Unified School District Trustee Area 3 and 4 seats, respectively, according to Santa Clara County election officials.

Nelson leads former Gilroy City Councilmember Dan Harney in TA 3 by 99 votes in the latest results that were posted early Nov. 4. Nelson has received 1,022 votes, or 52.49% of the count so far. Harney has received 923, or 47.41%.

In the TA 4 vote, Stevens has a commanding lead over Trevor Scott Van Laar, with 887 votes, or 70.23% of the tally so far. Van Laar has received 29.77%, or 376 votes, according to the Registrar of Voters website.

Two other GUSD trustees—Gabriela Kim in TA1 and Tuyen Fiack in TA 7—ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.

Also on the Nov. 3 ballot was a challenge for the Gavilan Joint Community College District TA 3 seat. Incumbent Gabriel Gutierrez holds a solid lead over Shahida Merchant. Gutierrez has received 70.68% of the votes counted, as of the latest results posted Nov. 4.

Gavilan Trustee Kathy Chavez Napoli ran uncontested for reelection to TA 1.