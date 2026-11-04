Initial, unofficial election results show Diana Sanchez Bentz, Christina Tovar and Rebeca Armendariz leading the Nov. 3 vote for Gilroy City Council Districts 4, 5 and 6, respectively.

Results posted early in the morning Nov. 4 on the Santa Clara County Registrar’s website account for 28.4% of the county’s registered voters.

The early, partial results show Bentz leading Fred Tovar in the District 4 race, with 57.24% or 573 votes.

In District 5, Christina Tovar leads Tom Cline and Joseph Garcia with 47.67%, or 747 of the counted votes. Cline has tallied 37.2%, and Garcia has 15.06% of the vote so far.

For District 6, former Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz leads the three-candidate field with 49.67%, or 522 votes so far, according to the registrar’s office. Elizabeth Bracco has garnered 33.4% of the tallied votes, and Brad Starks is at 15.06 percent.

Armendariz previously served on the Gilroy City Council from 2020-24. She lost her 2024 reelection bid.

Cline is a current Gilroy City Councilmember who was elected in 2022, before the seven-member transitioned to district voting.

The Nov. 3 ballot featured numerous local, state and federal offices, including Governor of California and state propositions. Xavier Becerra won the statewide election for governor, defeating Steve Hilton with 65% of the vote counted as of late on election night, according to election officials.

California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas holds a solid lead in his reelection to the District 29 seat, with 71.1% of the votes counted so far, according to results posted on the Secretary of State’s website. Rivas ran against Dennis P. Sanchez.

U.S. District 18 Congressional Rep. Zoe Lofgren has steamrolled to victory over Shane Lewis, with 71.7% of the votes counted so far, according to the SOS site.

Officials from the registrar’s office said after Election Day, updated results will be posted at 5pm daily. A total of 1,080,711 eligible voters were registered in Santa Clara County for the Nov. 3 election.

“Moments like Election Day provide an opportunity to demonstrate the care, expertise and dedication that go into administering elections,” said Matt Moreles, Registrar of Voters. “I am proud of our team and grateful for their commitment to serving voters with professionalism and integrity.”

Voters in Gilroy also voted on Measure B, a bid by the City of Gilroy to increase its transient occupancy tax; and Measure M, a Gilroy Unified School District bond measure to raise $295 million in bonds for facilities construction and upgrades. See coverage of these races elsewhere in this edition, and at gilroydispatch.com.