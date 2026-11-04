Early, unofficial election results show voters narrowly favoring a $295 million bond measure for Gilroy Unified School District, but the margin so far falls short of the 55% threshold required for passage.

As of 11:10pm Nov. 3, results from the Santa Clara County Registrar’s show “Yes” votes leading Measure M with 51.57%, or 5,880 of the votes counted so far.

The measure, which would authorize GUSD to obtain $295 million in bonds for facilities upgrades and construction, requires a 55% majority to pass.

The full text of Measure M on the Nov. 3 ballot reads:

“To improve the quality of education; construct, upgrade, and modernize classrooms, restrooms, and school facilities; make safety and security improvements; renovate or construct career technical education classrooms; and replace leaky roofs; shall Gilroy Unified School District’s measure authorizing $295,000,000 in bonds, at legal rates, and levying approximately $59 per $100,000 of assessed value (raising $18,300,000 annually) while bonds are outstanding, be adopted, with annual audits, independent oversight, NO money for teacher/administrator salaries and all money spent locally?”