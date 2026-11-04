Eliot Elementary School is in need of new fencing, improved exits, upgraded play structures, asphalt repairs, parking lot expansion, modernized restrooms and shade structures, according to Gilroy Unified School District’s new Facilities Master Plan. Photo: Courtesy of Gilroy Unified School District

Early, unofficial election results show voters narrowly favoring a $295 million bond measure for Gilroy Unified School District, but the margin so far falls short of the 55% threshold required for passage. 

As of 11:10pm Nov. 3, results from the Santa Clara County Registrar’s show “Yes” votes leading Measure M with 51.57%, or 5,880 of the votes counted so far. 

The measure, which would authorize GUSD to obtain $295 million in bonds for facilities upgrades and construction, requires a 55% majority to pass. 

The full text of Measure M on the Nov. 3 ballot reads: 

“To improve the quality of education; construct, upgrade, and modernize classrooms, restrooms, and school facilities; make safety and security improvements; renovate or construct career technical education classrooms; and replace leaky roofs; shall Gilroy Unified School District’s measure authorizing $295,000,000 in bonds, at legal rates, and levying approximately $59 per $100,000 of assessed value (raising $18,300,000 annually) while bonds are outstanding, be adopted, with annual audits, independent oversight, NO money for teacher/administrator salaries and all money spent locally?” 

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