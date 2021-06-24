PHOTO: Show & Shine

Classic vehicles and their enthusiasts gathered at Gilroy Chevrolet Cadillac for a Show & Shine event in the triple-digit heat on June 17. The show was organized by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Garlic City Car Show Committee and Gilroy Chevrolet Cadillac, which also featured food and other vendor booths. While the 2021 Garlic City Car Show was canceled due to uncertainties surrounding large gatherings, the event promoted next year’s show, scheduled for June 18 in downtown Gilroy.