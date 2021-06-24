good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 24, 2021
Article Search
—Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: Show & Shine

By: Erik Chalhoub
17
0

Classic vehicles and their enthusiasts gathered at Gilroy Chevrolet Cadillac for a Show & Shine event in the triple-digit heat on June 17. The show was organized by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Garlic City Car Show Committee and Gilroy Chevrolet Cadillac, which also featured food and other vendor booths. While the 2021 Garlic City Car Show was canceled due to uncertainties surrounding large gatherings, the event promoted next year’s show, scheduled for June 18 in downtown Gilroy.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Editorial: These booms aren’t worth celebrating

Staff Report -
For years, Gilroyans have been bombarded with the near-nightly...
Gilroy High School

Recent GHS grad Jackie Torres gets it done on and off the course

Emanuel Lee -
For Jackie Torres, starting golf at age 10 represented...
News

Fireworks rattle homes, nerves

Erik Chalhoub -
For many in Gilroy, when dusk falls, the city...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Editorial: These booms aren’t worth celebrating

PHOTO: Show & Shine