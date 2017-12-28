52.1 F
CHP needs help on hit and run

Crime Brad Kava -
Osejo, Luis Guzman, DOB: 01/29/1984 HMA, 5’-9”, 200 lbs, Hair: Blk, Eyes: Brn 2623 E. Westcott Ave., Visalia CA 93292 CADL: D1603220 Osejo is wanted for questioning for his involvement in a 20001(a) CVC (Hit & Run) fatal traffic collision...
Man wanted in city’s only murder

Crime Bryce Stoepfel -
On Wednesday November 24 at approximately 4:30 pm on the 7500 block of Alexander Street, Jason Contreras, 32, was gunned down on the sidewalk; the apparent result of an argument that made Contreras the city's first homicide victim of...
Great last minute stocking stuffers

Business Brad Kava -
On Monday, a week before Christmas, the line to pay at Francesca’s Collections boutique store stretched across the store. The Jockey outlet had mostly sold out of seasonal clothing and managers were offering customers a chance to buy presents...
New church brings new hope

News Brad Kava -
On Muraoka Drive, in a newly remodeled building on the north end of town, surrounded by warehouses and industrial buildings there was a party going on. There was a rock band, food, drinks, laughing and singing. It wasn't a...
Senior project approved without sidewalks

News Brad Kava -
A controversial 75-unit, four-story Gateway Apartments senior housing project on Monterey Road took a big step forward this month as the city council approved a $25 million dollar construction bond. The controversy isn’t in the money, which is coming from...
Gilroy salutes Paul Kloecker

News Bryce Stoepfel -
Gilroy City Councilman Paul Kloecker died from lung disease Friday morning bringing to a close a lifetime of service to his country, community and love for family and friends. Kloecker, 82, won his first of three terms on the Gilroy...
